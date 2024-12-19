Mumbai Congress Office Attacked: BJP Yuva Morcha Workers Face FIR After Vandalism

Azad Maidan police have filed an FIR against 30-40 workers of the BJP Yuva Morcha following an attack on the Congress party's main office in Mumbai. The incident involved vandalism and stone-pelting. So far, 14 individuals have been detained, and an investigation is underway, police officials said.

The BJP workers alleged that the Congress had insulted Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, leading to the attack on the Congress headquarters. Members of the BJP Yuva Morcha reached the Congress office near the Press Club in Mumbai, where they first defaced a portrait of Rahul Gandhi by throwing ink at it. They then threw chairs and caused further damage.

Following this, the Azad Maidan Police registered a case against Tejinder Tiwana and 30-40 BJP workers under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, including Sections 118(1), 189(1)(C), 189(2), 189(3), 190, 191(2), 192, 324, and 333, as well as Section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act. The complaint was filed by Mandar Pawar, the working president of Congress Bhavan.

After the attack, BJP workers also staged protests and raised slogans outside the police station. To control the situation, a significant police force was deployed outside the Congress office, and a lathi charge was conducted against the BJP workers involved in the protest.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.