Mumbai Congress Stages Protest Against Adani Electricity Over Increased Bills and Smart Meters (Watch Video)

Mumbai city witnessed a wave of protests today as leaders and workers of the Mumbai Congress staged a demonstration against Adani Electricity. The protest, held in response to the recent hike in electricity bills and the implementation of smart meters, culminated in several participants being detained by the police. The protestors gathered in large numbers, voicing their concerns over what they describe as exorbitant electricity charges and the lack of transparency surrounding the new smart meter installations.

Chants and placards highlighted their demand for immediate action to alleviate the financial burden on consumers.

VIDEO | Mumbai Congress leaders and workers stage protest against Adani Electricity over the issue of increased electricity bills and smart metres. Several of them were detained and taken to BKC Police Station. pic.twitter.com/Ep0VelfRZt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2024

Mumbai Congress leaders emphasized that the rising electricity bills have placed an undue strain on households, especially those already grappling with economic challenges. They argued that the introduction of smart meters has further complicated the situation, with many consumers reporting inflated readings and unexpected surges in their monthly bills. The situation escalated as the demonstrators attempted to march towards the Adani Electricity headquarters. Police intervened to prevent any potential disruption of public order, leading to the detention of several protestors. Those detained were taken to the BKC Police Station, where they were held for a few hours before being released.

Adani Electricity last year had raised the electricity charges for Mumbai customers following a rise in raw material prices.In a statement, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission said it has approved an average tariff increase of around 11.9 per cent in FY 2023-24 for Tata Power consumers,12.2 per cent in FY 2024-25, and for Adani customers, the commission approved a lower average tariff increase of around 2.2 per cent in FY 2023-24 and 2.1 per cent in FY 2024-25.The commission cited an increase in fuel cost, power purchase cost and shortfall in revenue due to the impact of Covid-19, and an increase in transmission system costs and transmission charges for allowing the tariff rise. "Adani Electricity’s relentless efforts towards increasing our share of renewables and optimising power purchase costs have ensured that our tariff increase is the least across Maharashtra. This too in an environment of volatile fuel prices leading to proposed tariff hikes across the country. We continue to serve our customers with the most competitive tariffs across the majority of the tariff categories. We remain dedicated to investing in technology and renewable energy to build a brighter and more sustainable energy future for our customers," Kandarp Patel, Managing Director, Adani Electricity, said.