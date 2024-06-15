Mumbai: Cousin Beats and Cuts Hair of Sisters for Constant Mobile Use, Case Registered

Two sisters, R. Rama, 20, and R. Rakhi, 15 (names changed), who were constantly on their mobile phones, were beaten and had their hair cut by their cousin. Following this inhumane act, a case has been registered against Rishabh Rudramma at Antop Hill Police Station based on a complaint by his farmed-out sisters.

According to information from the police, Rama and Rakhi lived with their father and brother in the Vijaynagar area of Antop Hill. The family was in dire financial straits, and their father passed away. After their father's death, their mother shouldered the responsibility of the entire family but became exhausted while providing for them. Hence, Rama and Rakhi were sent to live with their cousin Rishabh, who resided in the same area. Due to financial constraints, Rishabh forbade them from attending school or college. They stayed home and worked instead. As both Rama and Rakhi were always on their mobile phones, Rishabh would frequently argue with them.

On Wednesday at midnight, Rishabh saw Rama talking on her phone and began verbally abusing both sisters. Frustrated by the constant harassment, Rama told Rishabh that she was talking to a young man and intended to marry him. This response infuriated Rishabh, who then beat both sisters with an iron tong. He didn't stop there; he kicked them, causing Rakhi to lose consciousness. Upon Rakhi losing consciousness, Rishabh picked up household scissors and first cut Rakhi's hair and then Rama's.

A police officer stated that upon witnessing this, neighboring women intervened and rescued the sisters from Rishabh's clutches. After Rakhi regained consciousness, both sisters reported their brother's inhumane actions to the police. The Antop Hill police have registered a case against Rishabh under child cruelty laws and other relevant sections.