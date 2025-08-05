Mumbai: Cricket Coach Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl in Govandi

A 40-year-old cricket coach has been arrested by Deonar police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl under the pretext of teaching her the sport. The incident, which came to light in the Govandi area, has caused a stir in the community.

According to police, the accused, who reportedly played in the Ranji Trophy, coached children at a municipal ground within the Deonar police station limits. The victim, a resident of Ghatkopar, was one of his students.

The police stated that the accused had previously sexually assaulted the victim a few days ago, exploiting her trust. When he allegedly attempted to repeat the act yesterday, the victim resisted and immediately informed her family.

The family then contacted officials at Pantnagar Police Station. Since the incident occurred in the Deonar police station's jurisdiction, Pantnagar police registered a case and transferred it to the Deonar police.

The Deonar police have since taken over the investigation. The victim has been sent for a medical examination, and the accused coach has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.