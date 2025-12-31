Mumbai Crime: 22-Year-Old Student Robbed, Strangled by Fake Parcel Delivery Man Inside Home in Andheri

In a shocking incident, an unidentified youth entered the house of a 22-year-old student in Andheri East’s Marol area on the pretext of delivering a parcel, robbed her at knifepoint and launched a life-threatening attack. The victim lost consciousness due to the assault and was rushed to hospital, where her condition is now reported to be stable. The MIDC Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to police, the victim, Tanisi (22), lives with her father in Marol. Her mother passed away in 2022. Her father works with a pharmaceutical company in Goregaon, while Tanisi is pursuing an MSc at a college in Vile Parle. The incident occurred on December 29, 2025. As colleges were shut for the Christmas vacation, Tanisi was alone at home at the time.

At around 4.15 pm, the doorbell rang. When she opened the door, a man aged between 25 and 30 years, wearing a black cap and covering his face with a cloth, was standing outside. He was carrying a mobile phone and a brown paper bag and claimed he had come to deliver a parcel. Suspicious, the young woman called her father to verify, but he denied having ordered any parcel. The man then left the spot.

About 20 minutes later, the same man returned, insisting that the parcel was meant for the same address. When Tanisi refused to accept it and asked him to hand it over to the society’s security guard, the accused suddenly forced his way into the house, brandished a knife and demanded money. Out of fear, the victim handed over Rs 2,000 in cash.

The accused then demanded more money, allegedly strangled her, assaulted her and dragged her into the bedroom, causing her to lose consciousness. She regained consciousness around 5.10 pm after the doorbell rang, by which time the accused had fled. Society residents rushed to her help, followed by her father, who reached the spot soon after.

The police were informed and the injured woman was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition is stated to be stable. A case has been registered against an unidentified accused at the MIDC Police Station. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area and have launched a manhunt to trace the accused who used a ‘fake parcel delivery’ ploy to carry out the crime.