Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Tuition Teacher Arrested for Molesting 5-6 Minor Girls in Dindoshi

In a shocking case of pedophilia, a 44-year old male teacher running a tution class in Mumbai has been accused of sexually abusing a 7-year old girl on the pretext of playing games in mobile phone. As per Dindoshi police, the accused also operated a daycare centre from home. It was later revealed that multiple girls have been have been molested in similar manner. The police are currently conducting further investigations and a case has been filed in the relevant section. The cops are inquring if more girls have been lured. The Dindoshi Police produced the accused before the Borivali Court, which remanded him to five days of police custody.

Last year a similar case was reported in South Mumbai where a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by three of her tuition teachers multiple times. According to the police, the accused not only assaulted her sexually, but also showed her explicit images and videos. According to police, the accused committed this act multiple times, taking advantage of the girl's vulnerable situation due to her parents' divorce and lack of a male presence at home. The accused were charged under sections 354 (assault/ criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 376 (2) (rape), 377 (unnatural sex) and 12, 4, 8 of the Pocso Act. In her statement, the girl told the police that the main accused sexually assaulted her two occasions between July and December 2023, She further revealed that brothers of the accused, all in their late 20s, molested her separately in a movie theatre and in a classroom of the institute between the same period.