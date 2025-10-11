Mumbai Crime: 64-Year-Old Murdered in Bandra Over SIM Card Theft Suspicion

In a shocking incident, a 64-year-old man was murdered in Bandra, Mumbai, allegedly over suspicion of stealing a mobile SIM card. The incident came to light on Saturday morning. Police have arrested a 28-year-old youth in connection with the crime and registered a case of murder against him.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Shivji Banarsingh (64), who worked as a caretaker at a public toilet near Mehboob Studio in Bandra (West). The accused, Sanjeev Yadav (28), who lived with Shivji in a room above the same toilet, worked as a caretaker for patients.

Investigations revealed that Yadav had recently lost his mobile SIM card and suspected that Shivji had stolen it. The two had an argument over the issue on Thursday. During the quarrel, Shivji reportedly told Yadav to vacate the place and find another accommodation, which further escalated the dispute.

That night, in a fit of rage, Yadav strangled Shivji to death. He did not inform anyone about the murder but later told the public toilet manager that Shivji had fallen unconscious. Around 6 p.m., the manager alerted the Bandra Police.

When officers reached the spot, Yadav remained silent about the incident. Shivji was immediately rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra (West), where doctors declared him dead. His body was later sent to Cooper Hospital in Juhu for post-mortem examination.

Police found injury marks on Shivji’s neck and traces of blood coming from his ear. Upon checking CCTV footage, it was confirmed that only Yadav and Shivji were inside the room at the time of the incident. During interrogation, Yadav confessed to strangling Shivji in anger. The post-mortem report also confirmed death due to strangulation.

Following the confession, Bandra Police arrested Sanjeev Yadav and registered a case under Section 103 (Punishment for Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Both the victim and the accused hail from Bihar, and their families currently reside there.