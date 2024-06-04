Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests History-Sheeter for Threatening and Extorting Woman of Rs 48 Lakh

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Imran Khan, also known as Imran Kalia, aged 43, from Arab Galli in Nagpada late Monday night. Khan was apprehended in connection with an extortion case involving a woman who was threatened with social media defamation and coerced into paying Rs 48 lakh. The police are also searching for Khan's accomplice involved in the crime.

The victim, a 46-year-old single woman, previously lived in Dubai with her husband, both of whom worked in marketing. They resided in Mira Road with their two sons. In 2014, the couple decided to invest in real estate, booking a flat in Virar for ₹47 lakh. They initially paid ₹10 lakh, planning to pay the remaining amount upon possession. However, in 2017, the husband fell ill, prompting their return to India. He passed away in 2019, leaving the victim to manage household responsibilities alone.

According to the police, Imran Khan is notorious for using muscle power to secure demolition contracts for old, dilapidated buildings in South Mumbai. He saw an opportunity to exploit the victim's vulnerability after her husband's death. Initially, the victim hesitated to reclaim her investment, giving Khan a chance to intimidate her. He demanded ₹50 lakh, threatening to defame her on social media if she did not comply. Out of fear, she paid Rs 32 lakh in cash and transferred ₹10 lakh online to Khan's bank account. Eventually, realizing that she had been extorted, the victim decided to file a complaint.

An AEC officer disclosed that Imran Khan is a habitual offender with a history of criminal activities, including extortion, assault, voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons, and intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace.