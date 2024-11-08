Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Call Center Scam, 19 Arrested for Defrauding Nationals with Fake Investment Promises

Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a gang involved in duping foreign and Indian nationals through illegal call centers. The gang lured people with promises of high returns on investments in restricted foreign currency trading, posing as providers of Google services. In this case, the Crime Branch has arrested 19 accused.

Units 10 and 11 of the Mumbai Crime Branch received a tip-off from an informant about a group running illegal call centers and defrauding foreign nationals under the pretense of offering Google services. The investigation revealed that the gang was also deceiving Indian citizens, forcing them to invest in restricted foreign exchange trading.

It was uncovered that these illegal call centers made calls to foreign nationals under fake names, claiming to represent Google. They threatened that the victims’ business profiles on Google would be closed. Using this tactic, they accepted payments through a payment gateway under the guise of investment trading, without actually conducting any trades.

During the raid, the authorities seized a total of 12 mobile phones, 22 hard drives, 1 monitor, 2 CPUs, 1 router, 1 laptop, 1 keyboard, 12 headphone mics, and other crucial documents. Further investigation is underway by the Crime Branch.