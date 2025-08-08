Mumbai Crime Branch Busts ₹6.4 Crore Greenhouse Farming Fraud; Two Brothers Arrested

A shocking racket involving a ₹6.40 crore fraud under the pretext of strawberry farming profits and greenhouse partnerships has been exposed. Acting on the complaint, Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 8 has arrested two brothers Pratik Prakash Dhruv (32) and Chetan Prakash Dhruv (35) for allegedly duping investors in the name of a strawberry greenhouse project in Gujarat.

According to Crime Branch officials, the complainant, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant, was introduced to the accused in September 2021 through a business acquaintance. During the meeting, the Dhruv brothers claimed they had launched a strawberry cultivation project in Rajkot under the name Global Berries and invited the complainant to invest, promising high returns in a short period.

They proposed an investment of ₹7.5 crore, with 60% to be contributed by the complainant and his family, and the remaining 40% by the Dhruv family. To win his trust, the complainant was taken to Rajkot and shown a one-acre operational greenhouse. However, instead of routing the transactions through Global Berries, the accused used another company, Wonder fresh, to divert the funds.

Over time, the Dhruv brothers delayed providing GST certificates and bank-related documents, avoided issuing receipts, and withheld transparent transaction details. Police investigations revealed large-scale financial irregularities. The accused allegedly used a mobile app, forged documents, and fabricated figures to lure and trap investors.

The siphoned funds were reportedly spent on luxury hotels, expensive trips, and high-end purchases. Investigators suspect the involvement of more individuals and believe the scam could be linked to a wider cybercrime network operating beyond Maharashtra. Further investigation is underway.