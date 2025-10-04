Mumbai: Crime Branch Raids Gambling Den Chembur, Unearths Crores in Illegal Transactions

In a major crackdown, the Crime Branch’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) along with Unit 8 raided a large-scale illegal gambling den operating in Chembur and unearthed transactions worth crores.

Acting on a tip-off from an informer, officials received information that an unlawful gambling den was functioning inside Room No. 306 and 307 of Vasant Vihar Commercial Complex, Chembur (East). Acting swiftly, the crime branch team laid out a planned trap and conducted a raid.

During the raid, a total of 33 persons were caught red-handed, which included one den operator, one cashier, seven gambling facilitators and 24 players. Authorities seized cash worth ₹1.5 lakh, gambling materials valued at ₹3.30 crore, a POS machine worth ₹5,000 and foreign liquor worth ₹10,000. The total seizure has been estimated at ₹3.31 crore.

Following the operation, the entire action was documented and an FIR was registered at RCF Police Station under Section 287 of BNS, Sections 4 and 5 of the Maharashtra Gambling Prohibition Act, 1887, and Section 65 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 2019.

The investigation is currently underway under the supervision of Incharge Police Inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe, Unit 8.