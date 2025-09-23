Mumbai Crime Branch Reveals Key Details in Navy Base Rifle Theft

New revelations have emerged in the case of theft of an INSAS rifle and 40 live cartridges from the Mumbai Navy base. The Crime Branch investigation has revealed that the prime accused, Agniveer Rakesh Dubulla, was previously deployed for duty at the very watch tower from where the theft was executed.

According to a senior Crime Branch officer, Dubulla was posted at the Mumbai Navy base between August 2024 and January 2025. During this period, he served nearly 15 days on duty at the same watch tower. It was here that he tricked junior sailor Alok Singh, took possession of the rifle and cartridges under false pretences, and later fled after committing the theft.

Investigators have learnt that during his 15-day posting on the tower, Dubulla became thoroughly familiar with the surrounding areas and daily movements near the base. As part of his security duty, he observed every detail, which later helped him in executing the plan. The Crime Branch has, however, given a clean chit to junior sailor Alok Singh in the matter.

Further probe has revealed that Rakesh Dubulla and his brother Umesh had carefully chosen the Mumbai Navy base for the heist. The isolated location of the base and the proximity of its security tower to the main road made it easier for them to escape after the crime. Crime scene recreation by investigators also confirmed this theory.

During interrogation, Rakesh admitted that his knowledge of the base came from his earlier deployment, and on the insistence of his elder brother, he targeted the Navy base for the theft.

The motive behind the crime has also come to light. A senior officer confirmed that Umesh Dubulla intended to join a Naxal group with the stolen rifle and cartridges. He allegedly planned to spread fear in the region and extort money from locals through intimidation.