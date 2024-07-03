Mumbai: Crime Branch Seizes Eight Pistols, 138 Live Cartridges in Juhu; 3 Arrested

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 9 has arrested three individuals and seized eight advanced pistols and 138 live cartridges from them. The court has remanded the accused to police custody until July 8. According to Crime Branch officials, Senior Police Inspector Daya Nayak of Unit 9 received information that a person would be delivering weapons near PVR Cinema Theater, close to MHADA Colony in Juhu. Acting on this tip, the Crime Branch set up a trap and waited for the suspect. A suspicious person named Mithailal Chaudhary (53) arrived, and upon searching him, the police found an advanced pistol and seven live cartridges.

Following Chaudhary's arrest, further investigations led to the apprehension of two more individuals, Dawal Devarmani (34) and Pushpak Madavi (38). In total, the Crime Branch confiscated eight advanced pistols and 138 live cartridges from the three suspects. Chaudhary hails from Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh, while Devarmani and Madavi are residents of Navi Mumbai. A Crime Branch officer mentioned that the investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the pistols and the intended recipients.