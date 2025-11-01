Mumbai Crime : Gas Cylinder Delivery Worker Kidnapped Twice, Extorted of ₹1.45 Lakh; Three Arrested by MIDC Police

In a shocking case of repeated abduction and extortion, the MIDC Police have arrested three suspects for allegedly kidnapping a young gas cylinder delivery worker twice and forcibly extorting a total of ₹1,45,300 from him. The incidents took place on August 26 and October 31, 2025.

According to police reports, the complainant, Hadmanram Vishnoi (35), works as a delivery driver for Anjali Gas Services using a Mahindra Bolero pickup vehicle. On August 26, around 4 to 4:30 pm, while unloading cylinders near Uttam Dhaba, three unidentified men on a black Splendor motorcycle approached him, accusing him of stealing gas cylinders. The accused forcibly took Vishnoi in their vehicle to the Picnic Point area near Aarey Colony, threatened him, and compelled him to transfer ₹83,000 via Google Pay, besides snatching ₹12,000 in cash from his pocket.

When the accused demanded more money, Vishnoi called a friend for help. The friend brought ₹50,000, after which the accused released him but warned him not to approach the police, threatening to kill him if he did.

On October 31, the same trio allegedly intercepted Vishnoi again in the Marol area, kidnapped him along with his vehicle, and took him to Filterpada in Aarey Colony. They took ₹1,300 from his pocket and demanded ₹2 lakh for his release. Terrified, Vishnoi called his cousin for help. His cousin promptly informed the MIDC Police, who launched a swift operation and arrested the accused.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Rehan Shakil Shaikh (18), Rupesh Mahendra Yadav (20), and Aamir Ayub Mijo (25). Police have seized a Burgman scooter and a Splendor motorcycle used in the crime. A case of kidnapping and extortion has been registered against them, and further investigation is underway.