Mumbai Crime: Jilted Lover Stabs Woman, Commits Suicide in Broad Daylight in Kalachowki

A jilted lover died by suicide on Friday morning, October 24, after stabbing a woman in broad daylight in Mumbai's Kalachowki area. According to information, the accused chased the victim on the road and attacked her with a knife.

During the attack, the woman sneaked into a nursing home to save herself from the assailant, who followed her. After stabbing the woman, the accused slit his own throat with the same knife and died on the spot. The woman was transported to KEM Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 11 a.m. on Dattaram Lad Marg near Chinchpokli in south Mumbai. The man and the woman were walking from the direction of Kalachowki Police Station towards Chinchpokli railway station when the man suddenly attacked her with a knife. The terrified woman ran towards a nearby nursing home for safety, but the assailant chased her inside and stabbed her multiple times. When locals tried to intervene, the man reportedly slit his own throat.

Also Read | Satara: Woman Doctor Dies by Suicide at Phaltan Hospital; Suicide Note Reveals Shocking Claim.

Both the injured individuals were rushed to KEM Hospital. As per preliminary information, the man has succumbed to his injuries, while the woman remains in a critical condition. However, police have not yet issued an official confirmation.

Efforts are on to establish the identities of both individuals. Investigators suspect that the violent attack may have stemmed from a love affair gone wrong.