Mumbai Crime: Lover Booked for Blackmailing Married Woman With Obscene Photos in Jogeshwari

An incident of alleged blackmail and defamation of a married woman by her lover by sending obscene photos and videos has come to light in the Jogeshwari area. Based on the woman’s complaint, the Meghwadi police have registered a case against her alleged lover, identified as Aslam Sheikh, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. Police said further investigation is underway.

The 39-year-old complainant lives in Jogeshwari with her husband and daughter. Her mother-in-law resides in Sindhudurg and visits them occasionally. The woman’s husband works as a sales manager with a private company in Andheri.

According to the complaint, the woman had first become acquainted with Aslam Sheikh in 2012 while studying at a college in Kalyan. About ten years later, she met him again at a market, following which they exchanged mobile numbers and remained in contact. Over time, their friendship developed into a romantic relationship.

During this period, Aslam allegedly provided her financial assistance for her mother’s cancer treatment. However, around three years ago, the woman decided to end all ties with him. When she informed him of her decision, he allegedly abused her and threatened to send their photographs to her husband to expose their relationship.

The complainant further stated that Aslam repeatedly demanded obscene photos and videos from her. Fearing that he would disclose their relationship to her husband, she allegedly sent him an obscene photo and video in June 2025.

Later, when she met Aslam and told him that she no longer wished to continue the relationship and asked him to delete all her photos and videos, he allegedly abused and assaulted her. She also alleged that he sent messages to her husband and mother-in-law, making defamatory allegations about her character and claiming she had physical relationships with multiple people. A few days later, he allegedly sent the obscene photos and videos to her husband as well.

After the husband was shown the photos and videos, they were deleted, following which the woman disclosed the entire incident to him. The complainant alleged that Aslam continued to blackmail her, threatening to further defame her if she refused to maintain a relationship with him.

Distressed by the continued harassment and blackmail, the woman approached the Meghwadi police and lodged a complaint. Following this, police registered a case against Aslam Sheikh under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act. Police said the matter is under investigation.