Mumbai Crime: Man Pays ₹3 Lakh to Kill Cousin for Disrupting Sister's Engagement in Kanjurmarg

In a shocking incident at Kanjurmarg in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, a man was murdered after his cousin gave a ₹3 lakh contract to kill him for creating chaos during his sister's engagement ceremony. The Kanjurmarg police have arrested the main accused, while the Crime Branch has apprehended two contract killers involved in the crime. Both the victim and the accused are residents of Chakala in Andheri East.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vijay Sarwan (cousin of the victim), Rohit Chandaliya (29), and Sagar Piwal (30), who are contract killers. Rohit and Sagar are habitual offenders with multiple criminal records against them.

Crime Unfolded at Kanjurmarg Metro Car Shed

On Sunday, a male body was discovered near the Metro Car Shed on the Eastern Express Highway in Kanjurmarg. The police investigation revealed that the victim had been brutally bludgeoned to death with a stone. CCTV footage from the area showed the victim with two suspects before the murder.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Manbirsingh Sarwan (42) based on an Aadhaar card found near the body. Rajesh was a former BMC sanitation worker who had been dismissed from his job due to alcohol addiction. He was known to harass his relatives under the influence of alcohol, often resorting to verbal abuse and physical violence.

Chaos at Sister’s Engagement Led to Murder Plot

On Friday, Rajesh created a scene at the engagement ceremony of Vijay’s daughter by stripping naked and disrupting the event. Infuriated by this act, Vijay decided to eliminate him. He approached Sagar and Rohit, offering ₹3 lakh to carry out the murder, with ₹50,000 paid in advance and the remainder to be paid after the task.

On Saturday, the contract killers got Rajesh drunk and lured him to the secluded area near the Kanjurmarg Metro Car Shed. They brutally killed him by smashing his head with a stone and fled the scene.

The Kanjurmarg police detained Vijay for questioning, during which he confessed to orchestrating the murder. Simultaneously, the Crime Branch Unit 7 and 8 teams tracked down and arrested the contract killers, Sagar and Rohit, from the Vile Parle area.

The accused are now in police custody, and further investigations are underway