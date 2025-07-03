Mumbai Crime: Man Poses as Doctor, Cheats Medical Distributor of Rs 5.66 lakh, Arrested in Rohtak

In shocking turn of events Sion police has arrested a man from a Haryana Rohtak who was posing as doctor and cheated a Mumbai based medical distributor for medicines worth Rs 6.3 Lakh. The accused, identified as Mukesh Taleja, had previously worked as a medical representative and is suspected to have defrauded multiple distributors using a similar modus operandi. As per the reports this incident took place between April 30th and May 2nd. The accused connected with the complainant impersonating as a doctor and asked for urgent supplies of medicine he gained the complainant’s trust and got medicines worth Rs 5.66 lakh. Accused have cheque to the victim whoch bounced and failed to make payment.

Police have registered case under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act for impersonation, cheating and others. As per the Midday reports, While investigating the matter authorities found that Taleja used mobile SIM cards and bank accounts registered in the names of others. He came from Rohtak to Mumbai and did this fraud and went back. Following a technical analysis, police traced Taleja to Kamothe in Navi Mumbai, where he and his accomplice, who acted as a middleman, were arrested.

Investigations revealed Taleja obtained medical distributor contact information online and posed as a doctor to place large orders, paying with fake checks. Authorities seized five mobile phones, blank checks from thirteen banks, a debit card, and Rs 6.31 lakh worth of medicines suspected to be fraudulently obtained.

Police believe Taleja has defrauded multiple distributors and are working to identify additional victims and accomplices.The investigation was conducted by DCP Ragasudha R. (Zone 4) and ACP Shailendra Dhiwar (Sion Division), with Senior Inspector Manisha Shirke, PI Avinash Jagtap, cyber officer Dattatray Khade, and other officers.

In separate fraud case son of a retired Central Telegraph Office (CTO) officer continued withdrawing his deceased father's pension by not informing the authorities of his demise. The accused has been booked by the MRA Marg Police for embezzlement and cheating the General Post Office (GPO).

The accused has been identified as Nimeshbhai Kabhai Beldar, a resident of Pethapur in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. His father, Kabhai Bhailal Beldar, served as CTO at the Mumbai GPO and retired in 2007 after several years of service. Post retirement, he was receiving a monthly pension through the central government system.