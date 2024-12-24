Mumbai Crime: Man Stabbed to Death Over Minor Accident in Govandi; Two Brothers Arrested

In a shocking incident in Mumbai's Govandi area, a 34-year-old man named Adil Talib Khan was allegedly stabbed to death by two brothers following an altercation over a minor car accident. The Shivaji Nagar police have arrested the accused, identified as Mohammad Rafiq Abbasali Shaikh alias Pappu and Abdul Karim Abbasali Shaikh. A local court has remanded both accused to police custody.

The incident took place on Saturday around 11 PM in Ramanmama Nagar, located behind Buddha Vihar in Govandi's Shivaji Nagar. Adil Khan resided in the same area with his wife, Shabina Adil Khan, and their family.

Later that night, Mohammad Rafiq and Abdul Karim visited Adil's residence and attacked him with knives. Adil sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The Shivaji Nagar police arrived at the scene following the incident and recorded the statement of Adil's wife, Shabina. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case of murder against the two brothers. The accused fled the scene after the attack but were apprehended within hours by the police.

Both Mohammad Rafiq and Abdul Karim are residents of Bainganwadi in Govandi and are reportedly involved in the scrap-dealing business. They were presented before a local court, which ordered their remand in police custody for further investigation.