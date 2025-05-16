Mumbai Crime: Private Cab Driver Booked Under POSCO Act For Molesting 14-Year-Old Girl In Dadar

A shocking incident has come to light where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a driver of a private app-based taxi. The Dadar Police have registered a case against the driver under charges of molestation and under the POCSO Act.

The victim, a 14-year-old girl, resides in Powai. On Wednesday, she had gone to an educational institute in Prabhadevi. Around 4:30 PM, she booked a cab through a private app-based company to return home. As per the booking, the vehicle arrived, and she boarded the cab. However, instead of taking her to the mentioned address in Powai, the driver took the car to a secluded spot on the Eastern Express Highway. Taking advantage of the isolated location, he allegedly misbehaved with her.

After reaching home, the girl informed her father about the incident. Her father then filed a complaint at the Dadar Police Station. In this case, Dadar police have registered a case against Uber driver Shreyans under Section 12 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for molestation and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Private app-based taxis are considered safe. But such incidents have raised questions about the safety of these taxis.