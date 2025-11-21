Mumbai Crime: Retired Railway Loco Pilot Murdered in Ghatkopar; 19-Year-Old Suspect Detained

A shocking incident in Ghatkopar late Thursday night has left the local community shaken. A retired railway loco pilot, Surendra Dhondiram Pachadkar (65), was brutally killed with an iron rod in the middle of a busy street. Preliminary police investigations suggest that the murder may have been committed with the intention of robbery. Ghatkopar Police have registered a case of murder and detained a 19-year-old suspect, Aman Verma, who is currently being processed for arrest.

Pachadkar, a resident of Anandgad, Triveni Society in Vikhroli (West), lived with his family. As he suffered from diabetes, he routinely went for evening walks from Vikhroli to Ghatkopar on medical advice. On Thursday as well, he had stepped out for his regular walk.

At around 9:30 pm, while passing through the Old Furniture Lane in CGS Colony, Ghatkopar (West), he accidentally brushed against the suspect, Aman Verma. A minor collision led to an argument, which soon escalated into a physical altercation. In a fit of rage, Verma allegedly picked up an iron rod lying nearby and struck Pachadkar on the head. The blow proved fatal, and Pachadkar collapsed on the spot, while the accused fled the scene.

A passerby informed Pachadkar’s family by calling from his mobile phone. His stepson Ashok Sathe and wife Shubhangi rushed to the spot immediately. Pachadkar was taken to Zynova Hospital in a severely injured condition, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Upon receiving information, Ghatkopar Police reached the spot and conducted a panchnama. The suspect, Aman Verma, has been detained and further investigation is underway.

The incident has created an atmosphere of fear and anger among residents of the Ghatkopar area.