Mumbai Crime: Senior MHADA Official Booked After Wife Commits Suicide In Kandivali Flat

A senior MHADA official was booked on Sunday for abetment of suicide after his wife allegedly killed herself in their flat in Kandivali in north Mumbai. According to a Mid-Day based report, the deceased a 42-year old woman allegedly committed suicide in her flat in Lokhandwala area of Kandivali East on Saturday evening. "On the complaint of her brother, we have lodged an FIR against her husband, who is the deputy registrar of state-run MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority), and her mother-in-law Yamabai Katare under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," the official said, according to the PTI.

"On the day of the incident, She had called up her family doctor and told him that her family members were harassing her. She later disconnected the call. The doctor alerted her (maternal) kin after she did not pick up his calls post the initial conversation. Her family members arrived in Mumbai from Pune and found out she had ended her life," he said, as per the PTI.The deceased's brother has alleged that she was being harassed by her husband and mother-in-law for dowry, the police official said."All these claims are being verified as part of the probe into the case," he added, the news agency reported.