Mumbai Crime: Two Steal Clothes From High-End Stores, Use Theft Money In Dance Bars; Arrested

Sakinaka Police have arrested two accused who stole clothes from high-end showrooms and spent the money earned from selling those clothes in dance bars. The accused used to steal expensive clothes from showrooms like Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. After selling these clothes at cheap rates, they would use the money to enjoy themselves. There are two FIRs registered against the accused in Mumbai, one in Navi Mumbai, and one in Pune.

According to information from Sakinaka Police, the accused would enter the showrooms dressed in high-end clothing. They would take three to five pairs of pants and shirts into the changing room. They would wear one of the items while hiding the rest beneath it. Once inside the changing room, they would tie the stolen clothes around their waist using a belt. After this, they would leave the showroom without making any purchase. The theft would only come to light during a stock check at the showroom.

In the Sakinaka case, when the stock was found to be missing, CCTV footage was checked, revealing that one of the accused took five pairs of jeans, hid four of them around his waist, and then walked out. The accused would steal jeans worth ₹15,000 and sell them in the market to friends at a much lower price. After a thorough investigation, the police arrested the accused from Airoli.