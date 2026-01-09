Mumbai: CSMT Enforces Airport-Style Luggage Screening Amid Security Concerns

Baggage screening has been made compulsory for passengers travelling by mail and express trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, as part of enhanced safety arrangements. Railway authorities introduced the measure in response to rising passenger traffic and growing security concerns. Under the new system, travellers are not permitted to enter the terminus premises unless their luggage is scanned by security personnel using designated baggage scanners. Similar to airport procedures, a verification sticker is affixed to each bag after inspection. This visible marking helps security staff quickly distinguish between screened and unscreened luggage within the station.

Officials have clarified that the baggage inspection rule applies strictly to all passengers and stored items within the station premises. Luggage kept at the cloakroom is also subjected to detailed security checks to prevent any risk. Railway authorities emphasised that possessing a valid travel ticket alone is not sufficient, as passengers must also comply with luggage screening norms. The checks aim to ensure that no hazardous, prohibited or suspicious materials are carried inside bags, apart from personal belongings. The administration has already installed two baggage scanners at key entry points used by mail and express train passengers.

Security measures at CSMT have been tightened further with barricades placed at entrances to local platforms, ticket counters and long-distance train platforms. Access to platforms is now permitted only after baggage verification, significantly strengthening the overall security framework. These steps come amid a heightened alert in Mumbai following intelligence inputs indicating a possible terror threat. Agencies have warned of suspected planning for an ISI-backed attack, with explosives allegedly being sourced from Kashmir or Maharashtra. Following the alert, Mumbai Police and other agencies have intensified vigilance across crowded and sensitive locations.