Mumbai Customs arrest 4 Sudanese nationals with US currencies worth Rs 9 cr

May 25, 2022

Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Customs on Wednesday arrested 4 Sudanese nationals from Mumbai airport. US currencies with a

Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Customs on Wednesday arrested 4 Sudanese nationals from Mumbai airport. US currencies with a value of Rs 9 crore were recovered from suitcases of 3 of them. After interrogating them the authorities recovered another Rs 3 crore from the 4th Sudanese national. 

