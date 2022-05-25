Mumbai Customs arrest 4 Sudanese nationals with US currencies worth Rs 9 cr

Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Customs on Wednesday arrested 4 Sudanese nationals from Mumbai airport. US currencies with a value of Rs 9 crore were recovered from suitcases of 3 of them. After interrogating them the authorities recovered another Rs 3 crore from the 4th Sudanese national.

