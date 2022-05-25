Mumbai Customs arrest 4 Sudanese nationals with US currencies worth Rs 9 cr
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 25, 2022 06:07 PM2022-05-25T18:07:04+5:302022-05-25T18:08:14+5:30
Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Customs on Wednesday arrested 4 Sudanese nationals from Mumbai airport. US currencies with a ...
Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Customs on Wednesday arrested 4 Sudanese nationals from Mumbai airport. US currencies with a value of Rs 9 crore were recovered from suitcases of 3 of them. After interrogating them the authorities recovered another Rs 3 crore from the 4th Sudanese national.
Open in app
Maharashtra | Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Customs arrested 4 Sudanese nationals from Mumbai airport. US currencies with a value of Rs 9cr were recovered from suitcases of 3 of them; based on their info, another Rs 3cr were recovered from the 4th Sudanese national: Customs— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022