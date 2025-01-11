Mumbai Customs Seize Gold, Narcotics, and Foreign Currency Worth Over Rs 30 Crores at CSMI Airport

Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, carried out a series of significant seizures on January 9 and 10, 2024, involving gold, narcotics, and foreign currency. The total value of the seized items is estimated at over ₹30.36 crores. A total of six passengers were arrested in connection with these cases.

Gold Seizure Worth ₹91.43 Lakh:

Customs officials intercepted one passenger arriving from Ras Al-Khaimah and two passengers from Bangkok. During the investigation, 24 KT crude gold dust hidden in wax and 24 KT crude gold chains were recovered. The total weight of the seized gold was 1.257 kg, valued at ₹91.43 lakh.

Concealment Method: The gold was hidden in body cavities, as well as inside socks and shoes worn by the passengers.

Narcotics Seizures Worth ₹30.36 Crores:

Based on profiling, Customs officers intercepted three passengers arriving from Bangkok. They seized 11.918 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana) concealed in double-layered transparent plastic packets inside trolley bags. The estimated illicit market value of the drugs is ₹11.918 crores.

Three passengers were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In another operation, Customs officials intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok. They seized 18.442 kg of suspected hydroponic weed worth ₹18.442 crores, similarly concealed in trolley bags.Two passengers were arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Foreign Currency Worth ₹17.46 Lakh:

Customs officers intercepted two passengers departing from Mumbai to Dubai. During the search, €20,000 in foreign currency, equivalent to ₹17.46 lakh, was recovered.

The seized items were concealed using innovative methods, highlighting the vigilance and efficiency of Mumbai Customs officers. All the arrested passengers are being investigated, and strict legal action is being pursued under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and the NDPS Act, 1985.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining stringent checks to prevent smuggling and safe guard the nation’s economic interests.