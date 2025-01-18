Mumbai Customs Seize Gold Worth ₹1.8 Crore and Diamonds at Airport, 3 Arrested

In a major operation at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the Customs Department seized a total of 2.465 kilograms of gold and 248.65 carats of diamonds, valued at approximately ₹2.55 crore. Three passengers were arrested during the operation.

Acting on specific intelligence, Customs officials intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok. During the search, 24-carat crude gold dust concealed in wax was recovered from inside the body cavities of the passengers. The seized gold weighed 2.465 kilograms and is valued at approximately ₹1.80 crore. Both passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

In another operation, a passenger traveling from Mumbai to Dubai was intercepted. Upon inspection, Customs officials recovered cut and polished lab-grown and natural loose diamonds concealed in the passenger’s body cavity. The lab-grown diamonds, weighing 21.70 carats, are valued at ₹5,20,800, while the natural diamonds, weighing 226.95 carats, are valued at ₹69,69,600. The total value of the diamonds is ₹74.90 lakh. The passenger was arrested under the Customs Act, 1962.

The Customs Department stated that these operations were carried out based on specific inputs and heightened vigilance. Legal proceedings against the arrested individuals are underway.