Mumbai: Customs Seize Massive Consignment of Foreign-Origin Cigarettes at Nhava Sheva Port

In a significant breakthrough, the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB) of Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH), Nhava Sheva, Mumbai, has successfully intercepted and seized a massive consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes. The consignment, imported from Dubai, comprised approximately 57 lakh sticks concealed within a 40-foot container. The goods were falsely declared as "Gypsum Plaster Board" and were destined for the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Sanathnagar, Hyderabad.

Upon conducting a thorough inspection of the container's 18 pallets, customs officers uncovered around 400 cartons containing the foreign-origin cigarettes. The contraband was skillfully hidden within specially crafted cavities in the gypsum plaster board pallets. The estimated market value of the seized cigarettes is approximately Rs. 11.40 crore.

The modus operandi involved concealing the cigarettes within the cavities of gypsum plaster boards, a technique intended to evade detection by exploiting the typically low scrutiny associated with such construction materials. The meticulous concealment made it difficult to detect the contraband without a detailed examination.

In a related development, searches were conducted at various locations across Navi Mumbai as part of the ongoing investigation. Customs authorities are now focused on identifying and apprehending those involved in this smuggling racket.Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.