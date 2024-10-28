Mumbai Customs Seizes 4.856 kg of Suspected Ganja from Passenger at Airport

Mumbai customs officials made a significant drug seizure at the city’s airport during the night of October 27-28, 2024. The operation targeted a passenger arriving from Bangkok, resulting in the confiscation of 4.856 kg of suspected Ganja (marijuana), valued at approximately ₹4.856 crores.

On the night of 27-28 October 2024, during the baggage scanning, Mumbai customs made a significant seizure of contraband at the Mumbai airport from a passenger arriving from Bangkok. The operation resulted in the seizure of 4.856 kg of suspected Ganja (Marijuana), valued at… pic.twitter.com/EjfUkT5bFw — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

The contraband was discovered during baggage scanning when customs officials found the drugs packed in vacuum-sealed packets made of transparent plastic-like material. These packets were further concealed within boxes of food items inside the passenger’s trolley bag.

The passenger has been arrested and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985. Authorities continue to investigate the case.

(With inputs from ANI)