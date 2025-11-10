Mumbai Customs Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 13 Crore, Gold Valued at Rs 37 Lakh at CSMI Airport; 6 Arrested

In a major crackdown against drug trafficking and gold smuggling, the Mumbai Customs Zone III at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has seized narcotics worth over ₹13 crore and gold valued at ₹37 lakh during operations conducted between November 6 and 9, 2025. Six passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

According to officials, the first interception took place on November 6, when Customs officers, acting on specific intelligence, stopped a passenger who had arrived from Bangkok on IndiGo flight 6E 1060. During a detailed examination of his baggage, officers recovered 2.873 kilograms of Hydroponic Weed (Marijuana), valued at approximately ₹2.87 crore. The narcotics were found concealed inside the passenger’s checked-in trolley bag.

The following day, two passengers arriving from Phuket on SpiceJet flight SG82 were intercepted on the basis of APIS profiling. A thorough search of their luggage led to the recovery of 4.022 kilograms of Hydroponic Weed, valued at around ₹4.02 crore. Both individuals were subsequently arrested under the NDPS Act.

On November 8, two more passengers arriving from Bangkok on Thai Airways flight TG351 were caught with 3.999 kilograms of the same contraband, concealed inside their checked-in baggage. The recovered narcotics were valued at nearly ₹3.99 crore. Both passengers were placed under arrest following the seizure.

During the same day, officers also intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Nairobi on Kenya Airways flight KQ 204. A personal search led to the recovery of melted 22KT gold bars weighing 358 grams, valued at ₹37.74 lakh. The gold had been cleverly concealed on the passenger’s person.

In another case, a passenger arriving from Bangkok on Thai Lion Air flight SL 218 was stopped for examination, leading to the discovery of 2.946 kilograms of Hydroponic Weed hidden in his trolley bag. The seized narcotics were estimated to be worth ₹2.94 crore, and the passenger was taken into custody under the NDPS Act.

In total, the Mumbai Customs Zone III recovered 17.84 kilograms of Hydroponic Weed with an estimated value of ₹13.83 crore, along with 358 grams of gold worth ₹37.74 lakh. The department stated that these operations reflect the continuous vigilance and effective intelligence network maintained by Customs officers at CSMIA to curb the smuggling of narcotics and gold into the country.