Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 82-Year-Old Man Duped of Rs 1.08 Crore by Scammers Posing as Telecom, Police and CBI Officials

Incidents of cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Mumbai continue to rise, with yet another shocking case reported from Vile Parle (West). An 82-year-old retired man fell victim to online fraudsters who impersonated officials from the Telecom Department, Delhi Police, and the CBI, cheating him of ₹1.08 crore.

According to police officials, the victim received a WhatsApp video call on September 30, 2025, from a person identifying himself as Pawan Kumar, an officer with the Delhi Telecom Department. The caller claimed that someone had used the victim’s Aadhaar card to open a fake bank account in Canara Bank, which was allegedly involved in international money transfers.

Soon after, the elderly man received another call — this time from a woman who introduced herself as Khushi Sharma, a Sub-Inspector with the Delhi Police. In a subsequent video call, another person posing as Hemraj Kohli, a CBI officer, threatened that an arrest warrant was about to be issued against him.

The fraudsters warned the victim that if he did not cooperate in the “investigation,” he would be arrested. They further told him that to avoid arrest and obtain a “clearance certificate,” he must share his bank account details. Fearing legal trouble, the terrified senior citizen transferred ₹1.08 crore from his and his wife’s accounts into bank accounts specified by the scammers.

The conmen reportedly kept the victim under constant watch through video calls and threatened him not to disclose the matter to his children or anyone else, warning of “serious consequences” if he did so.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the West Region Cyber Police Station against unknown persons under relevant sections of the law. Police have begun investigating the case and are tracing the accounts used in the fraud.