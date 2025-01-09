Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Four Arrested for Rs. 32 Lakh Scam Involving False Money Laundering Allegations

A gang involved in a Rs. 32 lakh fraud by threatening a 49-year-old man with "digital arrest" under false allegations of money laundering and fake online advertisements has been busted by the Cyber Cell of the Northern Regional Police Department. Four individuals have been arrested for aiding cyber fraudsters by providing them with bank accounts. The accused have been identified as Gangavihan Jotaram Bhoju, Vikas Manoharlal Bishnoi, Premsukh Sohanram Bishnoi, and Ramniwas Ramlalram Bishnoi.

The Victim's Ordeal

The 49-year-old complainant, residing in Kandivali with his elderly mother, recently retired and relied on his savings for his family’s sustenance. On December 12, 2024, he received a call from an unknown person claiming to be from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The caller alleged that a complaint had been filed against him at Delhi’s R.K. Puram Police Station. Pretending to transfer the call to a police officer, the fraudster introduced himself as "Gopesh Kumar CP" and accused the victim of money laundering and publishing fake online advertisements.

The victim was further connected to another fraudster posing as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anil Sharma. The fake DCP extracted personal and financial details from the victim under the pretext of an ongoing investigation and warned him against disclosing the matter to anyone.

The following day, another fraudster, posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer named Navjyot Simmi, contacted the victim. The caller issued fabricated documents, including an arrest warrant and a bank account freeze notice, which bore fake Reserve Bank of India logos and rubber stamps. Under the guise of a "digital arrest," the victim was coerced into transferring Rs. 32 lakh to a specified bank account for "investigation purposes."

Fraudulent Activity Uncovered

Realizing he had been duped when the fraudsters stopped responding, the victim confided in his relatives, who advised him to approach the police. The Cyber Cell launched an investigation based on the victim’s complaint. A swift operation led to the arrest of Gangavihan, Vikas, Premsukh, and Ramniwas.

Modus Operandi

The arrested individuals acted as middlemen, opening multiple bank accounts on behalf of the cyber fraudsters. The victim's money was transferred to these accounts before being redirected to the fraudsters. During interrogation, the accused admitted to their involvement and revealed their connections with the cybercrime network.

Police Action

The accused have been produced before a Borivali court, which has remanded them to police custody. Authorities are now scrutinizing the financial transactions linked to the accused’s bank accounts to trace other fraudulent activities.

The police have urged citizens to remain cautious of such calls and verify the authenticity of any claims before taking action.