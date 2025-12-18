Mumbai: Cyber Fraudster Arrested for ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam

The Western Region Cyber Police have arrested a man for cheating a retired woman teacher by threatening her with a so-called “digital arrest.” The accused has been identified as Gaurav Barot. He was taken into custody and produced before the court.

According to the police, the complainant is a retired teacher. In February, she received a phone call from an unknown number, with the caller claiming to be speaking from the telecom department. The caller warned her that her mobile phone would be disconnected within two hours. When the woman questioned him, she was told that threatening messages were being sent from her number and that it would be blocked, and that a police complaint would also be filed, thereby creating panic.

After some time, she received another call in which the caller falsely claimed that a case had been registered against her at the Colaba Police Station and that she would be arrested. She was later sent a fake notary document in PDF format on WhatsApp. Subsequently, she received a video call, during which a person posing as a judge was seen seated in a courtroom. The fake judge asked for her name and bank account details. A person dressed in a police uniform was also visible during the call.

The woman was told that her bank account had been used for money laundering and that she would have to remain in police custody for 90 days if arrested. To avoid custody, she was allegedly told to pay money. She was warned not to speak to anyone and was falsely assured that if she paid ₹20 lakh, the police would issue a clearance letter.

Later, another person contacted her, claiming to be a CBI officer, and again sought her bank details. Out of fear of arrest, the woman transferred ₹20 lakh to various bank accounts. Even after receiving the money, the fraudsters demanded an additional ₹7 lakh.

Realising that she had been cheated, the woman approached the Western Region Cyber Police Station and lodged a complaint. Based on her complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated. During the probe, the police obtained crucial information and, acting on it, arrested accused Gaurav Barot. A portion of the cheated amount was found to have been credited to his bank account.

Further interrogation of the accused has revealed important leads, and the police are continuing their investigation.