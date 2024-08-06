Mumbai: Cyber Helpline Recovers Over Rs 100 Crore for Fraud Victims in Seven Months

Over the past seven months, the city's crime branch cyber helpline, in collaboration with banks and payment gateways, has recovered more than Rs 100 crore for victims of cyber fraud. The recovered funds, which were previously blocked or frozen in multiple accounts, are being returned to the victims following the completion of legal procedures. This year's recovery amount is almost four times greater than the Rs 26.5 crore recovered in 2023.

According to a report of TOI, Police have urged victims of cybercrime to report incidents promptly by calling helpline 1930. "The helpline 1930 team operates around the clock and registered 35,918 cybercrime complaints between January and July 2024," stated an officer. "Our personnel, working in three shifts, have been instrumental in saving or blocking funds lost to cyber fraud by freezing accounts allegedly linked to the fraudsters."

"The role of 1930 Cyber helpline is pivotal in safeguarding financial assets from cyber criminals. Immediate reporting within the golden hour has enabled us to successfully recover 100% of the defrauded amount in numerous cases. The Mumbai segment is staffed by three officers and 50 personnel. The idea is swift response to cybercrime complaints," said Datta Nalawade, DCP (Cyber).

"When a victim calls 1930, our personnel record the transaction details, the complainant's bank account information, and then coordinate with the bank, wallet provider, merchant, or payment gateway, as well as nodal officers, to freeze the funds in the account where the victim's money was transferred," the officer explained. The helpline's call center is situated on the first floor of the BKC Cyber Police Station.