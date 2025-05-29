Mumbai: Delivery Boy Dies After Being Run Over by BMC Garbage Compactor in Andheri

Mumbai, Maharashtra (May 29, 2025): A 35-year-old delivery boy, Azim Shaikh, died after being run over by a mini compactor garbage vehicle of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Andheri West late Tuesday night. The incident took place around 1 a.m. at Masjid Al Salam Chowk. Oshiwara police, who were patrolling the area, noticed a crowd gathered at the spot. Upon checking, they found a man lying injured next to a two-wheeler.

A bystander, Deepak Patel, 25, informed the police that the injured person was Azim Shaikh and he worked as a delivery boy for the company Blinkit. Locals told police that a BMC mini compactor had run over Shaikh’s head.

Read Also | Jackals Spotted in Nerul: Wild Animal Seen Roaming in Sector 52A as Construction Threatens Protected Wetland

The police detained the driver of the vehicle, identified as Prakash Yadav, 40. Shaikh was rushed to Cooper Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead before admission.

Yadav has been booked under Sections 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. He is currently in police custody.