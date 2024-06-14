Mumbai: Deputy Manager Arrested for Fraudulently Transferring Rs 41.82 Lakh from Customer's Account

The Cyber Police of Mumbai Crime Branch have arrested Pawan Shiv Bhagwan Dadich (31), the deputy manager of Yes Bank, from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The accused took control of the complainant's bank account and transferred INR 41.82 lakh to another person's bank account.

According to information received from the South Region Cyber Police, the complainant, Anil Kumar Jayaram Kumar (25), reported to the police that Rs 41.82 lakh had been transferred from his bank account to other bank accounts without his consent. Following the orders of DCP Datta Nalawade, an FIR was registered in this case, and the investigation was started under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Nandakumar Gopale of the South Region Cyber Cell.

A police officer said that the investigation revealed that the accused had gone to the Jodhpur branch to gain control of the complainant's Mumbai-based Yes Bank account. At the Jodhpur branch, Pawan Shiv Bhagwan Dadich, who was posted as the deputy manager, provided the accused with API access. Using this, the accused changed the mobile number and email ID attached to the complainant's bank account.

A police officer explained that due to the change in the mobile number and email ID, the money was transferred from the complainant's account to other people's bank accounts without his knowledge. The police found that although the complainant was from Mumbai, the application to take control of his Yes Bank account was submitted at the Jodhpur branch. During the investigation, it was discovered that Dadich had approved the application of the accused, and the truth came out during his interrogation.

The South Cyber Cell has arrested Pawan Shiv Dadich from Jodhpur and is searching for other accused who are absconding in this case.

The police have registered a case against Dadich under IPC sections 419, 420, 120(b), and IT Act sections 66(a), 66(d). The accused was working at the Pali Road branch of Yes Bank in Jodhpur.