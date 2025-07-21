Mumbai: Differently-Abled Woman Jumps to Her Death from 16th Floor of Bandra High-Rise

In a suspected case of suicide, a woman died after falling from a high-rise in Mumbai’s Bandra area police said. According to police officials, the deceased who was in her mid 40s was differently abled a jumped from the 16th floor of her apartment in the New Bandra Government Colony. Her husband, a government employee posted at the Bombay High Court was present in the flat at the time of the incident.

No suicide note was found at the scene. Police said she was unable to walk due to a physical disability, which may have contributed to her emotional distress. Authorities are investigating the case from all possible angles, and her husband is currently being questioned as part of the inquiry. Tw0 months ago a similar incident was reported from Maharashtra’s Thane district. The incident took place in the Kalyan area, said the official from Khadakpada police station.

According to the official, a woman in her 30s reached the refuge area on the 17th floor of a residential building before jumping to death. The watchman and a few building occupants heard a loud sound and rushed to the spot. They found the woman with serious injuries on the ground.The woman, was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.