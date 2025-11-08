Mumbai: Doctors at Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle Beaten After Patient’s Death; CCTV Video Emerges

At least three doctors at Dr RN Cooper Hospital in Mumbai's Juhu area in Vile Parle on Friday night, November 7. The incident took place hospital's casualty department when relatives of a deceased patient assaulted the Casualty Medical Officer (CMO), a resident doctor from the Medicine Department, and an intern inside the emergency ward.

According to the hospital, the violence broke out shortly after a female patient was declared dead and the information was conveyed to her family. The deceased had reportedly arrived in an extremely critical condition and was unresponsive despite repeated attempts. She was unable to breathe.

Three Doctors Assaulted by Deceased Patient’s Relatives at Cooper Hospital

Shocking 🚨



Another disturbing case of violence against doctors.



A CMO, a resident doctor from the Medicine department, and an intern doctor were violently and brutally assaulted while on duty in the casualty during yesterday night in Dr. R. N. Cooper Hospital, Juhu, Mumbai.… pic.twitter.com/wB7agwvtmb — यमराज (@autopsy_surgeon) November 8, 2025

A doctor said, the patient was brought to the hospital’s emergency department between 12:22 and 12:32 am in a critical state, unable to breathe and with no pulse. “We immediately began CPR as per protocol and administered three rounds, but sadly, the patient could not be revived,” said a hospital doctor. “When we informed the relatives about the death, they suddenly turned violent and began attacking the medical staff.”

The CMO, resident doctor, and intern sustained injuries and are currently under observation. The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has complained to the Juhu Police Station. “The doctors were attacked without any provocation while performing their duties. This incident has deeply affected them mentally,” said Dr Chinmay Kelkar, president of Cooper MARD.

Doctors at Cooper Hospital expressed anger over the lack of security measures, stating that repeated pleas for adequate protection have gone unheard. “It’s unfortunate that such incidents keep happening. The safety of doctors must be treated as an essential part of patient care,” a senior doctor told reporters.