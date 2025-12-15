Mumbai: Dowry Harassment Angle Emerges in Worli Woman’s Suicide Case

A new development has emerged in the suicide case of a 25-year-old woman in Mumbai’s Worli area. The deceased woman’s mother has accused her daughter’s fiancé and his mother of demanding dowry and subjecting her to mental harassment, allegedly driving her to take the extreme step. The Worli Police have initiated an investigation in the matter.

According to the police complaint, the deceased was a resident of Siddharth Nagar in Worli. She died by suicide on December 12 by hanging herself with a saree at her residence. Initially, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered at the Worli Police Station. However, based on the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the police have now registered a case of abetment to suicide against the deceased’s fiancé, Hritik Salvi (25), and his mother, Ranjana Salvi (49).

In her statement to the police, the complainant said her daughter’s engagement to Hritik Salvi was fixed in June 2025, following which the couple met each other frequently. As per the complaint, both families had initially mutually agreed to share the wedding expenses equally. However, later, Hritik’s mother, Ranjana, allegedly began demanding a large sum of money ranging between ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh towards the wedding expenses.

The deceased’s family cited their poor financial condition and stated they could only afford to pay ₹2 lakh. Following this, the complainant alleged that Hritik and his mother began ill-treating the victim and showed a negative attitude towards the marriage, causing the young woman severe mental stress.

The victim’s mother has also submitted medical documents to the police, which reveal that the woman had undergone treatment at Poddar Hospital two days prior to her death, where Dr Shah had conducted her sonography. The complainant has alleged that neither Hritik nor his mother informed the family about the medical treatment or examination.

Police said that shortly before ending her life, the victim had sent a WhatsApp message to one of her friends stating, “Tyane sodal mala” (He left me).

Based on the complaint, the Worli Police have registered an FIR against Hritik Salvi and his mother Ranjana Salvi for allegedly abetting the suicide. Further investigation is underway, and the accused will be questioned in connection with the case.