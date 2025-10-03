Mumbai: DRI Seizes Cocaine Worth ₹79 Crore at Airport, Two Women Arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, foiled a major drug smuggling attempt and seized 7.95 kg of cocaine valued at nearly ₹79.5 crore in the international market. The contraband was recovered from two women passengers who arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Bangkok.

According to officials, acting on a specific tip-off, DRI teams intercepted the passengers soon after they landed. A thorough examination of their baggage led to the discovery of 22 brick-shaped packets of white powder concealed inside toy packages. A test with the NDPS field kit confirmed the substance as cocaine.

Both women were taken into custody and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. They were later produced before court and remanded to judicial custody.

Investigators said further probe is on to trace the larger network behind the smuggling racket. DRI officials stressed that the agency remains committed to curbing narcotics trafficking and is working towards the goal of a “Nasha Mukt Bharat” by intercepting drugs, breaking international syndicates, and safeguarding public health and national security.