Mumbai: DRI Seizes Rs 21.78 Crore Worth of Cocaine Hidden in Date Fruits at Airport

In a startling discovery, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, unearthed a unique method of cocaine concealment at the city’s international airport. A passenger arriving from Freetown was caught with 2.178 kg of cocaine worth ₹21.78 crore — hidden inside date fruits.

During baggage inspection, officers found that the seeds of the dates had been replaced with small black pellets filled with white powder. Quick testing revealed it was cocaine. The agency later arrested another person who was waiting to collect the consignment.

DRI officials say traffickers are constantly devising new ways to evade detection, and this seizure demonstrates both their innovation and the vigilance of enforcement agencies.