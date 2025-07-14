Mumbai: Drunken Drive Turns Into Ordeal for Three Youths as Car Gets Stuck on Juhu Beach, Booked

A night out in Mumbai turned costly for three youths after they drove their car onto the Juhu beach under the influence of alcohol and ended up getting stuck in the sand near the sea. The vehicle had to be pulled out with the help of the fire brigade after a two-hour-long effort, and the police have registered a case against the trio while also seizing their car.

According to police, Tarun Yadav (36), a resident of Khar, was hosting two of his friends — Najeeb Syed (42) from Andhra Pradesh and Brijesh Soni (33) from Madhya Pradesh — who had come to visit Mumbai. On Friday night, after touring the city, the three reportedly consumed a large amount of alcohol and decided to visit the Juhu beach.

Around 8 PM, under the influence of alcohol, the youths drove the car onto the beach and recklessly continued driving close to the waterline. However, their misadventure took a wrong turn when the car got stuck in the sand near the sea. Patrolling police officers who noticed the incident immediately alerted the fire brigade.

A tractor was brought in by the fire brigade, and after two hours of effort, the vehicle was successfully retrieved. The three youths were then taken to the police station and given a stern warning.

Police confirmed that the trio had consumed alcohol and subsequently registered a case under the Motor Vehicles Act. While they have been let off with a notice for now, their vehicle has been seized and further legal action is underway, authorities stated.