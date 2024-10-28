Mumbai: Dummy Student Caught During Financial Accounting Paper in Kandivali College; Case Registered Against Two Students

A vigilant teacher at a Kandivali college affiliated with Mumbai University recently uncovered an attempt at exam fraud when a dummy student tried to answer the Financial Accounting paper. This led Samta Nagar Police to file charges against two individuals, Roshan Ajay Kumar Yadav and Manish Arvind Kumar Yadav. Investigations revealed that Manish had sent Roshan to the examination center to impersonate him.

The incident took place at Nirmala Memorial Foundation College of Commerce and Science in Kandivali, where Vinay Vijay Dukale, a teacher and exam chairperson, was supervising the university’s ongoing third-year examinations. During the exam on October 23, around 12:15 PM, a female teacher, Krus Anthony, became suspicious of a student’s identity. Upon checking his hall ticket, it was revealed that the student, identified as Manish Yadav of Lathibai Ramdar Maheshwari Night College, was actually Roshan Yadav from Naigaon.

Roshan confessed that he was taking the exam on behalf of his friend, Manish, who was waiting outside. Following the discovery, college authorities informed the Samta Nagar Police. A case was registered based on Vinay Dukale’s complaint, citing the Maharashtra University Misconduct Prevention Act and relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita concerning exam fraud. The police have confirmed that further investigations are in progress.