Mumbai: ED Assistant Director Arrested by CBI for Accepting Rs 20 Lakh Bribe from Jeweller

The activities of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI investigations are always hot topics, especially with the raids on the homes of political leaders, which have increased the influence of ED officials. In this context, an Assistant Director of the ED has now been arrested in a bribery case.

A CBI official stated that the ED's Assistant Director was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a Mumbai-based jeweler. The ED official had conducted searches on the premises of the jeweler in Mumbai on August 3 and 4. Following this, the ED Assistant Director, Sandeep Singh Yadav, demanded a bribe of ₹25 lakh from the jeweler. The official threatened that if the money was not paid, the jeweler would be arrested.

The jeweler negotiated and agreed to pay ₹20 lakh. The CBI also stated that ED officer Yadav was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 20 lakh from the jeweler. The jeweler had complained to the CBI that the ED officer was demanding a bribe. Subsequently, the CBI set up a trap and arrested the ED officer from the Lajpat Nagar area in Delhi. The process of filing an FIR by the CBI in this matter is ongoing.

Earlier, in August 2023, six other officials, including another Assistant Director of the ED, were also caught red-handed in a bribery case. At that time, the ED officials had demanded a bribe of ₹5 crore from businessman Aman Dhal in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.