Mumbai: Elderly Woman From Kandivali Duped of ₹21 Lakh by Cyber Fraudster with Puzzle Game Prize Scam

In a shocking case of online fraud, a 79-year-old woman from Kandivali’s Charkop area was duped of over ₹21 lakh by an unknown cyber fraudster who lured her with a false promise of a ₹100 million prize for playing a puzzle game. The North Region Cyber Police Station has registered a case under sections of cheating and the IT Act and has initiated a detailed investigation.

The victim, a senior citizen who currently resides in a rented flat due to redevelopment work at her Goregaon residence, was scrolling through Facebook in April 2025 when she came across a page inviting her to play a puzzle game. After correctly answering all the questions on the page, she was contacted by an unknown person claiming she had won a ₹100 million prize.

At the time, the woman was already under financial pressure as her son was undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation centre. Tempted by the lucrative prize, she agreed to continue participating in the game. The fraudster sent her a link to sign up, but repeated attempts to register were unsuccessful.

Taking advantage of her situation, the scammer offered to help and claimed that in order for the prize money to be transferred directly to her bank account, she would need to complete a few processing formalities. Trusting the person, the woman began transferring money to bank accounts as instructed, believing the funds were required to process the prize.

Between 28 April and 21 July 2025, the elderly woman transferred a total of ₹21,23,700 to multiple bank accounts. However, the promised prize money never arrived. Each time she inquired, the fraudster would ask her to pay a “final amount” for the prize to be credited.

On 24 July, the fraudster sent her a final message claiming the app had been shut down and she would no longer receive any prize money. Distressed, she confided in a friend who immediately realised she had been scammed and advised her to report the matter to the police.

The woman then filed a complaint via the Cyber Crime Portal and approached the North Region Cyber Police Station. Based on her complaint, police registered a case against the unidentified accused under relevant sections of cheating and the Information Technology Act. Investigations are currently underway.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the growing menace of online fraud, especially targeting vulnerable senior citizens. Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution when approached with offers that appear too good to be true, especially through social media and unverified online platforms.