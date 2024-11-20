Mumbai Election 2024: Early Voter Turnout Shows 6.25% in City and 7.88% in Suburbs by 9 AM

Maharashtra is today voting for the Assembly election; there is a big fight between two alliances, MVA and Mahayuti. The fate of who will be forming the government will be out on result day, that is, the 23rd of November. The vote casting started in the early morning at 7 am. As per the information till 9 am Mumbai City recorded voters' turnout and Suburbs recorded 7.88% of voters.

Mumbai Suburbs

In Mumbai suburbs voting started early in the morning approximately Andheri east recorded 9.07%, Andheri West recorded 7.94%, Mulund recorded 10.71% voters' turnout.

Mumbai City

In Mumbai city Byculla 7.09% Colaba 5.35% while Mumbadevi recorded 6.34 % where Shaina NC will be competing against Congress candidate Amin Patel. Worli where their will be major battle between Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and former minister Aaditya Thackeray, Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora (Shiv Sena) and Sandeep Deshpande (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS) recorded 3.78%.

Meanwhile even after the Election Commission and police forces were fully prepared to ensure a smooth voting process statewide, some polling stations have reported issues, including EVM malfunctions, causing delays for voters.