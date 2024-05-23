Mumbai: Embassy Manager Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud, Files FIR with Santacruz Police

The Santacruz police have filed an FIR in a cyber fraud case based on the complaint of Amit Raje, a manager at the Embassy of Ireland. Raje reported receiving a call from an individual who claimed that various drugs and illegal financial transactions had been conducted in his name through a courier service. Subsequently, a case was registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch. The caller demanded money from Raje to avoid legal consequences and to purportedly verify transactions. However, after Raje complied with the initial demand, the caller continued to demand more money, leading to suspicion and raising several questions. Eventually, the caller abruptly disconnected the call, intensifying Raje's concerns.

On May 17th, between 10 am and 8 pm, Raje received a call from an individual posing as a representative of FedEx Courier company. The caller informed Raje that a package dispatched to Taiwan had been seized by customs authorities, alleging it contained drugs and banned materials. Subsequently, Raje was contacted by a fake officer claiming to be Vikram Singh from the Mumbai Crime Branch, who requested a statement via Skype.

Raje informed the police that the fraudster impersonated law enforcement officials, accusing him of unethical business practices, illegal financial transactions, and drug trafficking. The fraudster utilized fake documents and simulated Raje's arrest through a virtual video call on Skype, claiming to be cyber police.

The fraudster coerced Raje into transferring Rs 7 lakh to a specified account. Subsequently, the fraudster claimed to be verifying the transaction and instructed Raje to keep his phone on. Later, the fraudster informed Raje that no record of the transferred funds existed and demanded an additional Rs 25 lakh. At this juncture, Raje proposed to deliver the money in person at their office. The fraudster provided an address in Andheri as their office location, but when Raje requested the building's name, the caller abruptly terminated the call, revealing the deception.