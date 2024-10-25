Mumbai: EOW and FDA Raid Borivali Sweet Shop for Producing Adulterated Sweets



In a significant breakthrough, the CB Control Unit of the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) received a tip-off regarding the production and sale of adulterated sweets in Borivali. Acting on reliable information, officers from CB Control, in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), conducted a raid on M/s Maa Ashapura Sweets located at Hunduja Hall, Road No. 09, Daulat Nagar, Borivali (East), Mumbai.

The raid revealed shocking conditions at the sweet production unit, where sweets were being prepared with decayed cashew nuts, dry fruits, and various other adulterated ingredients. The owner of the establishment, Himmatsing Mohansing Rajput (41), a resident of Borivali (East), Mumbai, along with his workers, was caught red-handed during the operation.

Under the supervision of FDA officers, a panchnama was recorded in the presence of independent witnesses. Following items were seized from the unit:

Cashew Powder: 1123 Kg

Cashews: 3809 Kg

Kaju Katli: 3369 Kg

Other Sweets: 28 Kg

Ghee: 58 Kg

The total value of the seized goods stands at an estimated Rs. 31,05,320.

CB Control, Unit 13 PI Nitin Patil told that following the raid, Rajput and the seized materials have been handed over to FDA authorities for further legal action. Authorities warn the public to exercise caution, especially during festive seasons, and ensure they buy products only from trusted vendors.

