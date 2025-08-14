Mumbai EOW Files Chargesheet Against IPS Officer’s Husband in ₹24.78-Crore Land Scam

The troubles of Purushottam Chavan, husband of an IPS officer, have deepened further. Chavan, who was earlier arrested for allegedly cheating people of several crores by promising them land on Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) property at concessional rates, now faces another criminal case. In connection with this second cheating case, the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed its chargesheet.

The voluminous chargesheet, running into nearly 5,500 pages, levels serious allegations against Chavan and other accused persons. Statements of 40 witnesses have been recorded as part of the prosecution’s case.

According to investigators, Chavan, along with his associates, had promised traders from Gujarat government-owned houses and plots in Bhiwandi, Pune, Panvel, and Sewri at below-market prices. To bolster their claims, the accused allegedly prepared fake documents and forged agreements related to Mumbai Port Trust and other government-owned land, thereby defrauding the victims.

The scam, involving government quota housing worth ₹24.78 crore, allegedly ran for almost a decade. Police say Chavan exploited his political influence to win the victims’ trust before absconding with their money.

The EOW’s chargesheet outlines in detail Chavan’s modus operandi, the financial trail, and witness depositions. Investigators have identified Chavan as the mastermind of this fake government-quota housing racket.