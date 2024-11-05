Mumbai Extortion Case: Borivali Builder Allegedly Blackmailed for Rs 25 Lakh, FIR Lodged Against Two Accused

A prominent builder from Borivali was allegedly blackmailed and threatened for extortion of Rs. 25 lakh. In this case, Andheri Police have filed charges against Sapna Wazir alias Lubna Azan Wazir and Jitendra Doshi for extortion and intimidation. According to sources, Sapna, a friend of the complainant, and Jitendra, a priest, were involved in this crime. The investigation reveals that Sapna allegedly blackmailed the builder by threatening to file false charges of sexual assault against him and to commit suicide, potentially damaging his reputation.

The complainant, a 55-year-old builder living with his family in the Chikuwadi area of Borivali, owns a construction site at Panipat Chowk, Nagardas Road in Andheri. Jitendra Joshi, a known priest who conducted religious rituals at the complainant’s home and office, introduced him to Sapna Wazir in January 2024. The two soon developed a close friendship, and the builder extended financial assistance to her. From January to October, he reportedly gave her approximately Rs. 50 lakh for various reasons. However, Sapna continued to demand money and allegedly began blackmailing him when he refused to fulfill her requests.

Sapna reportedly threatened the builder multiple times, in person, over phone calls, and through messages, demanding Rs. 25 lakh. She warned him that if he did not comply, she would tarnish his reputation in society. Frustrated by these repeated threats, the builder finally approached Andheri Police, filing a complaint against Sapna Wazir and Jitendra Doshi. After reviewing the complaint, police registered a case of extortion and intimidation against the duo. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are expected to question both suspects shortly. Legal action will follow based on the findings of the inquiry.